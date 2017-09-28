Feds clear Colorado dairy in probe of organic-milk practices

(Photo: PURESTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A federal agency that investigated whether Boulder-based Aurora Organic Dairy was complying with federal standards for organic products said Wednesday that officials found no violations and were closing the case.

The investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Organic Program (NOP) was sparked by a May report by the Washington Post that raised questions about whether the nation’s regulatory system ensures that products labeled organic are truly organic.

The Post story spotlighted the High Plains dairy complex in Greeley, part of a network of farms that provide milk to Aurora Organic Dairy. The Post said its investigation of High Plains and other dairies “highlights critical weaknesses in the unorthodox inspection system that the [federal] Agriculture Department uses to ensure that ‘organic’ food is really organic.”

Aurora supplies milk and other daily products to large retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores and Costco. The “private label” milk generally is sold under the retail chains’ own brand names.

