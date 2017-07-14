Feds don't object to buyout of Colorado-based ski-resort operator

The Steamboat ski area. (Photo: ALEXEY GOSTEV | THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Federal regulators have let a deadline pass for raising antitrust questions about the planned acquisition of Denver-based ski resort operator Intrawest Resort Holdings Inc. by Denver's KSL Capital Partners and Aspen Skiing Co.

The Aspen Times reports that, under federal antitrust laws, both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission had 30 days after being notified of the $1.5 billion deal to raise concerns about any anti-competitive aspects of the buyout.

Intrawest (NYSE: SNOW) operates the Winter Park ski area for the city of Denver and owns the Steamboat ski area. It also operates Canada's Tremblant and Blue Mountain ski resorts, Stratton in Vermont and Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia and runs a helicopter-skiing business.

And Aspen Skiing Co. -- known locally as Skico -- owns four Aspen resorts: Snowmass, Buttermilk, Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands. The privately held company is owned by the Crown family of Chicago.

