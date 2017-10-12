Feds let RTD operate B Line train to Westminster without flaggers

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - RTD has notched a win, with federal railroad officials allowing flaggers to be removed from a private street crossing on the B Line commuter-rail route between Denver Union Station and Westminster.

The Regional Transportation District said Wednesday it has received permission from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to remove the flaggers. In a statement, RTD said it and its B Line contractor, Denver Transit Partners, will “begin the removal plan as soon as practical.”

RTD said the FRA signed off on the agency’s safety plan for the route submitted in late September.

RTD has been required to use flaggers at points where its rail tracks cross streets on both the B Line and the University of Colorado A Line to Denver International Airport because of concerns by federal and state regulators about the timing of crossing arms going up and down at those points. RTD insists that the crossing gates are safe.

