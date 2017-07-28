Feds to hold off on Lakewood land sale after injunction

The U.S. General Services Administration will auction off a 59-acre parcel in Lakewood (Photo: COURTESY | U.S. GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The U.S. General Services Administration will hold off on the auction of a 59-acre parcel of land in Lakewood after an injunction filed this week by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

CCH filed suit Tuesday, alleging that the GSA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development had violated a 1987 law requiring that HUD publish lists of "excess or surplus buildings and properties that are suitable for use to assist the homeless, and make its determination of suitability of such properties for homeless use."

The GSA will delay accepting bids on the property, which has been up for auction since May, for 45 days, according to a statement from CCH Thursday afternoon. The auction was originally supposed to close on July 25, but remains open.

The 45-day window gives parties time to evaluate information about the property to determine its suitability for use for homeless services. CCH intends to continue its pursuit of an injunction, according to the statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2veoJZD

© 2017 KUSA-TV