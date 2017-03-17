Feeling lucky after day 1 of the NCAA tournament? What are the odds of a perfect bracket?

(Photo: WILLARD)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - After day one of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, some fans might be feeling lucky.

Anyone who had West Virginia Mountaineers beating the Bucknell Bison looks good. But if you went with No. 5 Minnesota to beat No. 12 Middle Tennessee State, you've already crashed your perfect bracket.

But what are the odds of filling out a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket, picking winner? According to University of Colorado Boulder mathematics professor Mark Ablowitz they are astonishing: about 1 in 9.2 quintillion, or about 1 in 9,223,000,000,000,000,000 for someone picking winners of each game randomly, like a coin flip, said Ablowitz.

It would be the same odds as shooting four hole-in-ones in a single round of golf, winning three consecutive Powerball lotteries, or the Denver Broncos winning the next 13 consecutive Super Bowls, the professor says.

