Fidelity Investments' Colorado GM steps down; successor named

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The general manager who shepherded growth of Fidelity Investments in metro Denver has stepped down.

Sherri Kroonenberg, who was the senior vice president and regional leader for Fidelity Investments in Colorado, has resigned. Al Riviezzo has been named her replacement. He comes from the Westlake, Texas, and will continue there as general manager and serve as Colorado regional center general manager.

“After helping establish Fidelity’s Regional Center in Colorado and a 30-year career in financial services, Sherri has chosen to leave Fidelity to pursue other goals involving her family and the community. We thank Sherri for her many contributions and wish her the very best," a Fidelity spokesman said in a statement.

Kroonenberg's resignation is not connected to Boston-based Fidelity's announcement that it was offering 3,000 employees across the country voluntary buyouts, the company said.

