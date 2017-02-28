Fidelity Investments offers buyouts to 3,000 employees

A Fidelity retail store in downtown Boston. (Photo: W. MARC BERNSAU)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Fidelity Investments — one of metro Denver's biggest investment firms — has offered about 3,000 of its employees voluntary buyout packages that could net senior executives two years or more of pay, plus extended health care insurance and other financial incentives.

The Boston-based company — which lists five investment centers in Colorado on its website — made the offers to employees who are at least 55 years old and have worked for Fidelity for a minimum of 10 years.

The Boston Business Journal first reported Monday that Fidelity was making buyout offers to workers, but details of the packages were not known at the time.

By making the offers, Fidelity is hoping to accomplish two goals, spokesman Vincent Loporchio said today: reducing expenses and freeing up opportunities for younger employees to advance their careers at the company.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.