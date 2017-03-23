Film incentives could be cut out of next year's Colorado state budget

Longtime Hollywood producer Donald Zuckerman (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media may have scored a big victory by attracting the next season of “Top Chef” to film in this state on Wednesday, but it also faces the prospect of having its incentive budget eliminated next year.

Over the past week, the Joint Budget Committee that is putting together the 2017-18 fiscal-year budget voted to give the office enough money to continue operating, but voted against continuing the $3 million in annual incentives the program has received since 2012.

The three Democrats on the six-member committee have supported continuation of the incentives, but the three Republican members have opposed such a move.

Colorado offers incentives up to a 20 percent rebate on total spending for films, television shows or video games that spend a certain amount in the state and ensure that a majority of the workers on their payroll are Coloradans. In addition to “Top Chef,” the incentives have helped to land big-name films like Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight” and the Vin Diesel franchise “Furious 7” in recent years.

