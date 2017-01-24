First 200,000 square feet of Hines' under-construction Denver tower taken by Gates, Optiv

Hines is building this 40-story office tower 1144 15th St. in Denver. (Photo: HINES/JLL IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Nearly one-third of Denver's newest office tower was leased up in the fourth quarter of 2016, with a new company and an old company leasing more than 200,000 square feet.

Cyber-security company Optiv Security Inc., which was recently acquired, will relocate from its current space at 1125 17th St. in February 2018 to take more than 75,000 square feet in three floors in 1144 15th, the office tower being developed in downtown Denver by Houston-based Hines.

Denver's Gates Corp. will also move into the building, taking five floors for a total of 125,968 square feet. Gates is expected to occupy the building in November 2018.

Gates is currently located in 1551 Wewatta St. and employs 14,000 people in 100 locations around the world, according to its website, but it is unclear how many people it employs in Denver.

