First effort to regulate free-standing emergency rooms dies in Colorado Legislature

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The high cost of care at free-standing emergency rooms may be a universally disliked problem, but adding cumbersome regulations that would stop many new facilities from opening is not the answer, a Colorado Senate committee decided Wednesday.

Republicans on the Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee rejected on a party-line vote a bill that would have created new licensing for the stand-alone emergency rooms and required operators to prove there was a shortage of health care in areas where they wanted to build.

Senate Bill 64, sponsored by Sen. John Kefalas, D-Fort Collins, would have frozen the opening of new centers until July 2019 and would have required the facilities to post on their websites a schedule of fees for common procedures.

Free-standing ERs are a relatively new phenomenon in Colorado — emergency facilities that are staffed like ERs attached to hospitals and that charge the expensive facility fees allowed at hospital emergency departments, but that are located typically in the suburbs of major cities.

