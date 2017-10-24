FirstBank sees growth in income, assets and deposits in Q3

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Lakewood-based FirstBank Holding Co., the second largest bank in the state, hit a record in net loan balance in the third quarter of 2017.

The bank's net loan balance exceeded $10 billion for the first time in its 53-year history -- increasing by 7.7 percent over the same period last year.

“We are excited about the results our team has produced in 2017,” said FirstBank CEO Jim Reuter. “Passing $10 billion in loans is a particularly important milestone for our bank as it underscores our commitment to the customers and communities we serve."

FirstBank has been on a growth tear. The bank opened a new headquarters building on West Colfax Avenue -- a $50 million investment -- in July 2016 because it needed more room for its bankers and IT team, which has grown to more than 300 employees.

