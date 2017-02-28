Food giant General Mills buys stake in Denver protein bar maker

D's Naturals products. (Photo: D's Naturals)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A unit of food giant General Mills Inc. has invested in a Denver-based company that makes non-dairy, vegan-based protein bars and nut spreads for an undisclosed amount.

Chicago-based 2x Consumer Products Growth Partners and Minneapolis-based 301 Inc., the investment partner and venture unit for Minneapolis-based General Mills (NYSE: GIS), today announced an investment in D's Naturals.

