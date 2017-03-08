Food service equipment maker leases a quarter of Hub 25 project in Adams County

Hub 25 is a four-building industrial development by Westfield Co. (Photo: COURTESY | CBRE GROUP INC.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - BSI LLC, a food service equipment manufacturer, has lease 117,000 square feet at Hub 25, one of metro Denver's newest industrial developments.

BSI makes food guards, counter systems, sinks and floor troughs, carts and other equipment for displaying food in restaurants across the country.

The company will move into one of the four buildings at Hub 25 — located at 601 E. 64th Ave. in Adams County, near the intersection of interstates 25 and 76 — from its current location at 5125 Race Court.

