FoodMaven stops 'lost' food from reaching landfill, resells it to chefs

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Roughly 40 percent of the food that makes its way through the American food distribution system ends up in landfills without ever having made it onto someone’s plate.

It’s a situation that a company called FoodMaven wants to change — while benefiting farmers, food manufacturers and its own potentially lofty bottom line.

FoodMaven launched last year in Colorado Springs and buys “lost” food at a discount from producers and distributors — packaged food or produce that does not make it onto grocery shelves because of oversupply or aesthetic imperfections that do not affect its taste or freshness.

It then sells it to restaurants, health systems and school districts, often at below-market prices, allowing it to prevent the food from being wasted while helping kitchens that operate on minimal profit margins.

