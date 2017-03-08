Former Ben & Jerry's CEO takes over at Denver food company

Walt Freese, the former CEO of Ben & Jerry's, has been named CEO of a Denver beef and sausage company. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The former CEO at Ben & Jerry's has been named new CEO at a Denver sausage and beef company.

Teton Waters Ranch said Walt Freese, who most recently was CEO of the marketing company Sterling Rice Group in Boulder, will become CEO on March 27.

He'll replace Jeff Russell, who founded the company in Teton Valley, Idaho in 2009.

"With consumers looking for healthier products and starting to question what is in their food, demand for grass-fed beef is on the rise," Freese said in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2neTPYU

(© 2017 American City Business Journals.