Former Colorado marijuna enforcement chief to head pot chamber

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said its new online nutritional tool will help picky eaters. (Photo: CRAIG WARGA | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The former head of Colorado's Marijuana Enforcement Division will now head the state's pot chamber of commerce.

The Colorado Cannabis Chamber of Commerce has named Laura Harris to head the Boulder agency. Harris retired from the state in 2013 and has been a consultant since then. She also headed the state's liquor enforcement division.

"Colorado's cannabis industry is the gold standard nationwide, and I am eager to begin working with industry stakeholders, regulators and elected officials at the state and local level to help ensure this dynamic industry continues to thrive," Harris said in a statement.

She takes over the pot chamber's helm on Jan. 9 and replaces Tyler Henson, who took a job with the International Premium Cigar & Pipe Retailers Association in Washington D.C.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hQSMv4

Copyright 2016 Denver Business Journal