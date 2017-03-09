Former Colorado sheriff's deputy sentenced for scamming co-workers, friends

(Photo: DARRIN KLIMEK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A former Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to securities fraud.

Daniel Sullivan, 46, has been sentenced to six years in the custody of the Department of Corrections followed by a mandatory five years of parole. In December, Sullivan pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud, a class 3 felony.

In 2009, Sullivan started giving seminars to his coworkers at the sheriff's office about how to build wealth through real estate and investing, according to an investigation by the Colorado Division of Securities.

But Sullivan was not licensed to advise on, solicit, or conduct investment transactions in the state of Colorado. Still, he offered a number of coworkers, friends, and family members investment opportunities with companies he claimed were bound to be successful, according to the office of Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman.

