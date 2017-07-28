Former Katie Mullen's space on 16th Street Mall to get new eatery

(Photo: Mark Harden, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The 11,000-square-foot space that used to serve up Guiness and shepherd's pie will soon start slinging tequila and tacos, according to a social media post by local Mexican food chain Hacienda Colorado.

Hacienda Colorado, which opened its first restaurant in Lakewood nearly 20 years ago, said on its Facebook page this week that it will open its sixth location at Court Place and 16th Street, in the ground floor of the Sheraton Hotel.

"Plans are presently being drawn by the Aria Architects Group, noted for their outstanding restaurant designs throughout the U.S. With demolition on the space beginning around August 1, the opening is anticipated in the spring of 2018," the post states.

Hacienda Colorado has not returned a request for comment.

