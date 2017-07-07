Former NFL player's BBQ restaurant opening in metro Denver

(Photo: Courtesy Billy Simms BBQ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Tulsa, Oklahoma-based barbecue joint is bringing its first store to metro Denver.

Billy Sims BBQ will open in Edgewater on Thursday, July 13, at 2001 Sheridan Boulevard in the Lake Marketplace, which is across the street from Sloan's Lake. The 1,800-square-foot space will seat 55 people and offer carry-out.

The restaurant chain was started by former football player Billy Sims. Sims was a National Football League running back for the Detroit Lions for five seasons during the 1980s.

"With a brand as strong as Billy Sims BBQ, we have an incredible opportunity to expand across Colorado in the next few years,” said Jeff Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Billy Sims BBQ. “Once Denver tries our unique, mouthwatering pecan wood smoked meats, they will become loyal fans."

