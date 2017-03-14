Former Snooze executive chef is launching his own breakfast restaurant concept

(Photo: COURTESY OF MORNING COLLECTIVE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A former executive chef for the Snooze: an A.M. Eatery chain will open his first breakfast-themed restaurant on South Broadway next month, hoping to grow Morning Collective into a multiple-location restaurant concept as well.

Joseph Strelnik will offer kicked-up versions of classic morning meals at the 2160 S. Broadway location in Denver, from coffee-brined pork belly (rather than steak) and eggs to strawberry cheesecake French toast made with a molten center.

He’ll also offer a variety of breakfast bowls for people on the go, a small lunch menu for late risers and a full bar combining local craft beer and spirits with ingredients ranging from coffee to the restaurant’s signature bacon ice.

While some of the menu concepts may sound far out of the box, Strelnik has a simple idea of making the location homey enough to remind his parents and childhood friends of his days growing up in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

