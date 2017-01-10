Former U.S. attorney for Colorado joins law firm's Denver office

Former U.S. Attorney for Colorado John Walsh has joined a Denver law firm. (Photo: U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE | U.S. ATTORNEYS OFFICE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - John Walsh -- the U.S. attorney for Colorado, the state's top federal prosecutor, under President Barack Obama — has joined the Denver office of a national law firm.

Walsh has joined Boston- and Washington-based Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP as a partner in its Denver office.

WilmerHale said in a statement that "in addition to his focus in the Denver area, Walsh will devote considerable time to the firm's successful and growing team and capabilities in California."

WilmerHale's Denver office was founded in 2014 by former Colorado U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar and Tom Strickland, who also was a U.S. attorney for Colorado.

