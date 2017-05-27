Fort Collins Brewery to close after sale to Canadian brewery

Fort Collins Brewery will close this year after being sold to a Canadian brewery. (Photo: V. Richard Haro/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Fort Collins Brewery has been sold and its products will fade out this summer.

Canadian craft brewery Red Truck Beer Co. has purchased the 35,000 square-foot 1020 Lincoln Ave. facility to start U.S. operations.

The Vancouver-based Red Truck plans to obtain its federal brewing license by the end of the year and open a new brewpub called Truck Stop in the Fort Collins space in spring of 2018. RB+B Architects are working on the renovations.

“We could see that Fort Collins was the epicenter for first class brewing in the U.S.," said Red Truck founder Mark James in a press release. "There is an amazing community of brewers and connoisseurs here and we are excited to become a part of the community.”

