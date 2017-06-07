Fortune 500: Colorado adds a company, loses one on 2017 list

(Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado is home to the headquarters of 10 companies on the latest annual Fortune 500 list of the nation's largest public and private corporations, published today.

This year's Colorado list adds a company and loses another, thanks to a merger. And the total of 10 will soon shrink to nine, thanks to an acquisition.

The ranking is based on fiscal 2016 revenue.

Colorado also had 10 businesses in the top 500 last year, up from nine in 2015.

Once again, Arrow Electronics Inc. holds the top spot among Colorado-based businesses on the 2017 list and moved up a spot in the national ranking. This year it comes in at No. 118, up from No. 119 last year, No. 131 in 2015 and No. 138 in 2014.

