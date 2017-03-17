Four J.C. Penney stores in Colorado to close

(Photo: The Motley Fool)

KUSA - J.C. Penney is closing 138 stores in the near future, four of which are in Colorado, a press release from the company said.

The affected stores are on Fort Morgan Main Street in Fort Morgan, at Glenwood Springs Mall in Glenwood Springs, at St. Vrain Centre in Longmont and at Broadway Plaza in Sterling.

Most of the closures will happen in June, with liquidation expected to start on April 17. About 5,000 positions across the country will be affected by the closures.

