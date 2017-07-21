Frank Bonanno opens his final new restaurant concept in downtown Denver

(Photo: Adam Larkey Photography)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Frank Bonanno has thrown open the doors of a French bistro in downtown Denver that the James-Beard-Award-nominated chef describes as the final new stand-alone concept that he plans to open.

Bonanno debuted French 75 on Saturday at 717 17th St., at the corner of 17th and Stout streets in the Johns Manville building. It opened quietly several days before its scheduled formal opening on Monday.

The restaurant serves what he calls the “simple food” of the French people, from mussels to frites to rotisserie leg of lamb.

Though French 75 is the ninth restaurant in Bonanno’s Denver portfolio, it’s one he’s been thinking about opening since he made his first splash in the city in 2001 with Mizuna, his upscale French restaurant at 225 E. Seventh Ave. in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

