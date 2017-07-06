Free chicken for a year? Now that's worth camping out all night

Dozens camped outside the new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Highlands Ranch ahead of their grand opening Thursday. (Photo: SKY9)

HIGHLANDS RANCH - Fried chicken lovers, today is your day!

Thursday July, 6 is National Fried Chicken Day! What better way to celebrate such a "holiday" than to camp outside a new restaurant?

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opened their Highlands Ranch location Thursday morning. We bet you're wondering what possessed dozens of people to sleep in a tent and wait in long lines early in the morning. FREE Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers for a year that's what!

The new restaurant is at 1108 Corporal Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch. The marketing manager told 9NEWS the first 20 guests in line got Cane's for a year, and the first 100 after that were given tee shirts and a free box combo card.

You know how much folks love a good deal, and when it comes with fried chicken too, well that's just the perfect combo.

The Chamber of Commerce was there at 10 a.m. Thursday for a ribbon cutting.

