Free chicken for a year? Now that's worth camping out all night

It's national fried chicken day.More than half of all chicken entrees ordered in restaurants are fried chicken

Megan Morris, KUSA 10:06 PM. MDT July 06, 2017

HIGHLANDS RANCH - Fried chicken lovers, today is your day!
Thursday July, 6 is National Fried Chicken Day!  What better way to celebrate such a "holiday" than to camp outside a new restaurant?

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opened their Highlands Ranch location Thursday morning.  We bet you're wondering what possessed dozens of people to sleep in a tent and wait in long lines early in the morning.  FREE Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers for a year that's what! 

The new restaurant is at 1108 Corporal Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch.  The marketing manager told 9NEWS the first 20 guests in line got Cane's for a year, and the first 100 after that were given tee shirts and a free box combo card.

You know how much folks love a good deal, and when it comes with fried chicken too, well that's just the perfect combo.

The Chamber of Commerce was there at 10 a.m. Thursday for a ribbon cutting.

 

