Free training for businesses to spy counterfeit money

KUSA - To better fight against the rising reports of counterfeit money, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Southwest Plaza Mall are providing business owners free training on spotting counterfeit cash.

Fourteen cases of counterfeit-related fraud were reported in 2014, 21 cases in 2015, rising dramatically to 71 cases in 2016.

So far this year, 12 cases of counterfeit money have been reported.

The next class is on March 1 at 8:30 a.m. in Southwest Plaza’s food court.

Students will learn not only how to notice fake bills, but also how to act when it’s presented and how to help investigators identify people who carry counterfeit money.

Those interested may call at (720) 497-7231 or email kgraham@jeffco.us to RSVP or for more information.

