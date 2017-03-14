Frontier Airlines ends its flights to Cuba

(Photo: TY WRIGHT | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - On Dec. 1, 2016, a pair of water cannons at Miami International Airport sprayed an arc over a Frontier Airlines jet in celebration as it prepared to take off on the Denver-based airline’s much-ballyhooed first flight to Cuba following an easing of relations with the island nation.

Now, just 3-1/2 months later, Frontier says it will pull the plug on its daily Miami-Havana service on June 4.

Frontier was one of two airlines — along with Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Silver Airways — that announced plans Monday to exit the Cuba market. Both airlines cited lower-than-expected demand and over-capacity on routes between Florida and Cuba. Frontier also noted high costs.

Frontier and Silver were among several airlines that flooded federal transportation officials with applications last year to be the first to offer scheduled commercial flights to the Communist-ruled nation in half a century.

