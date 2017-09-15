Frontier Airlines fined $1.5 million over long tarmac waits at DIA

Ground operations employees prepare a Frontier Airlines plane on the tarmac at Denver International Airport. (Photo: MATTHEW STAVER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Federal transportation authorities have fined Frontier Airlines $1.5 million for lengthy tarmac delays at Denver International Airport during a snowstorm last December that stranded passengers aboard its planes for more than three hours.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the fine against the Denver-based airline today.

According to the agency, “on December 16-18, 2016, Frontier allowed 12 domestic flights at Denver International Airport to remain on the tarmac for more than three hours without providing passengers an opportunity to deplane. The long tarmac delays on these 12 flights occurred during and after a large snowstorm in Denver.”

USDOT said that of the $1.5 million total fine, “$900,000 will be credited to Frontier for compensation provided to passengers on the affected flights and also passengers on other delayed flights.”

