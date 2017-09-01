Frontier Airlines fined again by U.S. Dept. of Transportation

Ground operations employees prepare a Frontier Airlines plane on the tarmac at Denver International Airport. (Photo: MATTHEW STAVER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Frontier Airlines was fined $40,000 by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation this week for violating rules regarding overbooking and baggage.

In a complaint, the U.S. alleges that Frontier gate agents didn't provide information to travelers regarding the airline's denied boarding ("bumping") policies. And some Frontier agents who did provide the policy were giving travelers information that was five years old.

The government also alleged that Denver-based Frontier didn't provide accurate information on the airline's domestic baggage liability limit, and provided information that was eight years old.

"In order to avoid litigation, and without admitting or denying the violations described above, Frontier consents to the issuance of this order to cease and desist from future similar violations ... and to the assessment of $40,000 in compromise of potential civil penalties," the government said in its complaint.

