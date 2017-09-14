Frontier Airlines loses altitude on complaints

Frontier Airlines (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A month after scoring its lowest rate of consumer complaints of 2017 to date, Frontier Airlines backslid in today’s U.S. Department of Transportation report on airline performance.

The Denver-based airline tallied 3.34 complaints per 100,000 passengers in July, more than twice the average rate of the nation’s 12 largest carriers, according to the agency’s latest monthly Air Travel Consumer Report. The average rate for the month was 1.58 per 100,000.

That’s the airline’s highest rate of complaints since March’s 3.39 per 100,000 in March.

In June, Frontier — the No. 3 airline operating at Denver International Airport by passenger counts — boasted a complaint rate of only 1.86 per 100,000 "enplanements," or boarding passengers.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2y1NVjn

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal