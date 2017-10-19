Frontier Airlines pilots get $2M from union to prepare for potential strike

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

Frontier Airlines’ pilots are getting serious about a possible strike against the company, announcing Thursday that they’ve received an initial $2 million grant from their union to fund preparations for a work stoppage.

The grant from the Air Line Pilots Association Intl. comes about a month-and-a-half after pilots for the Denver-based airline voted unanimously to authorize a strike if ongoing contract talks don’t result in a new collective-bargaining agreement. The union and the airline have been in negotiations since March 2016.

This new allocation will be used to pay rent and supplies for future strike centers in Denver and elsewhere, as well as to fund communications between pilots, advertising campaigns and family-awareness programs, according to a news release from the Washington, D.C.-based ALPA.

The union argues that Frontier’s roughly 1,100 pilots are the lowest-paid in the country for the type of aircraft that they fly and that they are working on a contract that is more than 10 years old and spans back to an era when the now-private airline was publicly traded and in bankruptcy protection.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1pd21m

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal