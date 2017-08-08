Frontier Airlines posts its lowest complaint rate of the year

Ground operations employees prepare a Frontier Airlines plane on the tarmac at Denver International Airport. (Photo: MATTHEW STAVER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Consumer complaints against Frontier Airlines came in at a lower rate in June than any other month of 2017 so far, the U.S. Department of Transportation reported today.

The Denver-based carrier posted a rate of consumer complaints to the USDOT of 1.86 per 100,000 "enplanements," or boarding passengers, according the agency’s latest monthly Air Travel Consumer Report.

That’s less than a quarter the complaint rate against Frontier in January — 7.87 per 100,000. Since then, the airline’s complaint rates were 2.21 per 100,000 in February, 3.39 in March, 2.42 in April and 3.01 in May.

Frontier — the third-busiest carrier at Denver International Airport by passenger counts — has been plagued by high complaint rates and frequently tardy flights in recent years as it has transitioned into a "ultra low cost" airline and has been struggling to improve performance.

