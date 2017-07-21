Frontier Airlines reportedly delays IPO; gets warning from United on expansion

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Frontier Airlines -- whose owners had wanted to begin public trading of stock by the end of June -- reportedly could wait until September or later to launch their IPO, Bloomberg reports.

The Denver-based airline's parent company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc., filed a registration statement for an IPO on March 31 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The plan was for the airline's owner, Phoenix-based private equity firm Indigo Partners LLC, to trade shares it now owns in the initial offering.

At the time, Bloomberg said executives wanted to launch the IPO by the end of June.

But Thursday, the news service quoted unnamed "people familiar with the matter" in its report as saying that Frontier has pushed back its public debut. Bloomberg did not say the IPO has been called off.

