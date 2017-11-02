Frontier heading to 3 new destinations out of Denver

Frontier Airlines has announced another expansion of service at Colorado Springs Airport. (Photo: Jeff Swensen, 2008 Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Frontier Airlines is launching flights from Denver to three new destinations in the western United States this month, part of its year-long push that will double the number of non-stop routes the locally headquartered company will fly nationwide.

The airline will begin service out of Denver International Airport to Oklahoma City, Palm Springs and Reno by Nov. 21, with the Palms Springs route being flown seasonally and the other two routes becoming year-round additions. Frontier also is re-starting seasonal nonstop flights from DIA to Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, and to Fort Myers, Florida this month.

Those routes are part of 25 new and returning nationwide routes the airline announced Thursday.

“With the launch of our new flights this month and the return of some seasonal favorites we offer a friendly, reliable low-cost option for travelers,” said Daniel Shurz, Frontier’s senior vice president of commercial services.

