Full city block to be developed in LoDo

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - While some major projects in LoDo are wrapping up, others are just getting started.

Dairy Block, a mixed-use project developed by McWhinney, Sage Hospitality and Grand American, is filling with office tenants and a new lineup of retail tenants that have been announced for the project at 18th and Wazee streets.

Meanwhile, Continuum Partners got started this week on the redevelopment of another full city block with its Market Station project at 16th and Market streets.

The 370,000-square-foot, $200 million mixed-use project will be built on the site of a former RTD bus terminal.

Down south, another addition to the map is One DTC West, a 75,000-square-foot office building developed by Frank Hutto and Peter Niederman. Leasing is underway for the project, which is expected to be complete next year.

