Furniture Row's Nascar racing team has full sponsorship deal for 2018

(Photo: Furniture Row Racing PHoto)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Furniture Row Racing has signed deals with sponsors that will keep its No. 78 car driven by Martin Truex Jr. fully sponsored for 2018 Nascar season.

Furniture Row Racing, owned by Denver's Barney Visser, is unique in that it's based in Denver off Smith Road, instead of Nascar's racing hub of Charlotte, North Carolina, where most racing teams are based.

But the Denver team said the No. 78 Toyota will be fully sponsored for next season, with 16 races sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, another 14 races fully sponsored by 5-hour Energy, six races sponsored primarily by Auto-Owners Insurance, and the remaining two races awaiting a pending announcement.

“It took a number of conversations and a spirit of partnership to make this happen and we thank Bass Pro Shops and 5-hour Energy for being open-minded to this concept," Visser said in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2gfB5ad

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal