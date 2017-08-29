Galvanize lays off some HQ staff in coding school shift

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based coding school Galvanize laid off 37 people from its staff Tuesday, part of an 11 percent reduction to its overall workforce that primarily affects its local headquarters.

The company, which runs coding schools and startup office campuses in seven U.S. cities, said the layoffs are an unfortunate and difficult part of the company’s evolution.

“We are a community at Galvanize, and each person — and their contributions — are important to our organization,” the company said in a statement, thanking those whose positions were cut. “These are people who have been our teammates and who are our friends. We thank them for their dedication to the organization.”

The company runs software coding classes at campuses where it teaches intensive computer coding courses meant to ready people to enter sought-after job niches in technology.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2gnfX5c

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal