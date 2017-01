Gov. John Hickenlooper recently took a test drive on a Haibike electric bike. (Photo: DANIEL SOHNER)

A German-made electric bike brand is rolling into Denver to set up its U.S. headquarters.

Haibike has a small U.S. presence now in Simi Valley California with about seven employees, but is looking to Denver to grow a U.S. market to mirror Europe's love for electric bikes, said Ken Miner, U.S. director of sales.

