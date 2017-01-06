Global real estate firm's Denver office adds new brokers following shake-up

A team of brokers and management staff led by Todd Roebken and Greg Bante

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver office of international commercial real estate firm Savills Studley has added a team of brokers and management staff formerly with Jones Lang Lasalle, following a reconfiguration of Savills' Denver office over the summer.

A tenant representation team led by Todd Roebken and Greg Bante has made the move from JLL to Savills. Six other members of Roebken and Bante's team also made the move, which was effective Wednesday, bringing the total number of people in the office to 11.

Both Roebken and Bante will hold the title of executive managing directors at Savills and will lead the office along with Richard Schuham, who started the Denver office in 2001 and oversees both Denver and Chicago.

“Our goal is to continue to operate a best-in-class real estate advisory business that provides the highest level of tenant advocacy, analytics and advisory services to clients drawing from Savills Studley’s local, regional, national and global platform,” said Schuham.

