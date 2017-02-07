GM hourly workers will get bonus checks of up to $12,000

The General Motors world headquarters building is shown September 17, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo: Bill Pugliano, 2015 Getty Images)

DETROIT FREE PRESS - Hourly workers for General Motors will get record bonus checks of up to $12,000 after the company reported booming sales in North America, as consumers flock to high-profit trucks, crossovers and pickup trucks.

The profit-sharing checks owed to GM's 52,000 United Auto Workers-represented workers are based on a simple formula. They get about $1,000 for every $1 billion in annual pre-tax North American profit, according to a formula adopted as part of contract negotiations in 2011.

Record U.S. industry vehicle sales powered GM to a $12 billion North American profit in 2016, up from $11 billion a year earlier.

The company said Tuesday that its overall net income fell slightly in 2016 to $9.43 billion because of one-time charges.

But the automaker beat analyst expectations with profit of $6.12 per share for the year and $1.28 per share for the fourth quarter.

Analysts, on average, expected GM to earn $6.01 per share for the year and $1.17 per share for the three months ending Dec. 31.

GM shares rose 1.6% in pre-market trading to $37.40.

"So, it was just a truly outstanding year," GM Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens told reporters. "We expect 2017 to be a very strong year from a company perspective and another year of 10% or more in profit margins in North America."

The automaker said its global revenue topped $166.38 billion in 2016, compared with $152.36 billion in 2015, as demand for its full-size trucks and SUVs increased, especially in North America.

GM's fourth-quarter net income fell 70% to $1.8 billion because of one-time charges of $100 million related the legal costs tied to recalls, unfavorable foreign exchange rates and an unfavorable comparison to the same quarter in 2015 when the company realized a gain of $4 billion in gains for its European assets.

