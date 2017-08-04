Good news for United Airlines on regional flights from Denver, other cities

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Airlines is finally starting to get the consistent performance it has long sought from its critical United Express regional operations in Denver and other cities.

In an internal memo that just went out to 90,000-plus employees, United management pointed to great strides the carrier — Denver's largest — has made in improving the performance of regional carrier vendors United works with, including Skywest, Commutair, ExpressJet and Air Wisconsin, among others.

United's memo said its regional operations notched record operational performance in 2016. But the really good news is that 2017 is on pace to top that record.

The consistently-improving regional numbers have been reflected in United's recent consolidated on-time arrival performance.

