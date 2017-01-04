Good Times prices going up even as same-store sales go down

(Photo: GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM) announced it will implement “small” price hikes over the first three months of 2017 to offset Colorado’s increasing minimum wage, even as it reported a decline in same-store sales for the third quarter in a row at its namesake stores.

The Lakewood-based quick-service burger chain reported a 0.5 percent decrease in year-over-year sales at existing restaurants for its fiscal first quarter, which ended on Dec. 27.

That drop in sales — part of a nationwide trend among restaurants throughout 2016 — is smaller than the 1.2 percent decrease it reported from July through September and its 2 percent decline in same-store sales the quarter before that.

However, Good Times reported that sales at its Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar chain of full-service restaurants rose 2 percent between October and December, following an even sharper increase of 6.5 percent in the fiscal first quarter of 2015-16.

