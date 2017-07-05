Good Times reverses trend, increases same-store sales in 2nd quarter

Boyd Hoback is the CEO of Good Times and Bad Daddy's. (Photo: Kathleen Lavine/Denver Business Journal)

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM) reversed about 18 months of frustration Wednesday, announcing that same-store sales at its flagship quick-service restaurant chain rose 3.7 percent during the quarter that ended on June 27.

The surge came after the Lakewood-based chain, which operates 38 stores in Colorado and Wyoming, introduced lower-priced cheeseburger options in late March and then pushed out a new television advertising campaign in April.

That lower-priced offering became the restaurant’s best-selling menu item by the end of June, president and CEO Boyd Hoback said.

But the boost in same-store sales also came in the midst of a nearly year-long slump for the restaurant industry in general, and particularly for the quick-service and fast-casual sectors. Same-store sales as recently as May were down 1.1 percent across all segments of the restaurant industry, and there has not been an across-the-board growth in comparable sales since February 2016, according to industry analyst TDn2K.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal