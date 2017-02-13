Good Times sees opportunity with kids; nixes Arizona expansion

(Photo: GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When Good Times Restaurants Inc. announced its first-quarter loss last week, the company said it might look to kids for help.

The Lakewood restaurant chain (Nasdaq: GTIM) reported that same-store sales for company-owned restaurants decreased 0.5 percent for the quarter. But there's an opportunity to improve, with perhaps kids the answer, according to CEO Boyd Hoback.

"Given our affinity amongst women and our all-natural positioning, we often hear that Good Times is the only quick service restaurant that parents will allow their kids to go to, so we think there's an opportunity there in testing a broader, more engaging junior menu that's really targeted at 6 to 12-year-olds, not towards young kids," Hoback said in a conference call last week with investors.

Hoback added that Good Times was affected by scratching plans to expand its Big Daddy's restaurant concept in the Phoenix area, after that state increased its minimum wage in November.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2l7E0WA

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal