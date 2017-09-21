Google buys Boulder campus for $130 million

A rendering of what the completed Google campus in Boulder will look like (Photo: DBJ/Tryba Architects, Courtesy of Volley Studio)

BOULDER - Google has paid nearly $131 million for properties developed by Denver-based Forum Real Estate Group and the adjacent land that make up its Pearl Place campus, according to Boulder County public records.

"The acquisitions make sense fiscally, but also demonstrate our commitment to Boulder," said Scott Green, the lead at the Boulder site, in an email. "In our 11 years operating here, Google has come to value the community, its talent base and its quality of life."

Forum broke ground in 2015 on the campus, at the southwest corner of 30th and Pearl streets in Boulder. The project started with the construction of two buildings, each encompassing about 100,000 square feet with room for about 1,000 workers between them.

