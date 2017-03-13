Gordmans files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy, plans to liquidate stores

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Gordmans Stores Inc. will liquidate assets and inventory after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday.

The Omaha-based retailer (Nasdaq: GMAN) has 106 stores in 22 states, including seven in Colorado.

A Gordmans spokesperson said the company could not yet disclose which Colorado stores will be affected.

The company listed total debt of $131 million in its Chapter 11 papers and has reported losses in five of the past six quarters.

