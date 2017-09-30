The front entrance of the store is decorated with a massive saltwater fish tank. (Photo: Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Between 30,000 and 40,000 people are expected to head toward the newest location of sporting goods megastore Scheels on Saturday in Johnstown.

Johnstown Police Cmdr. Aaron Sanchez said because Scheels has done such a good job with advertising and so many people are excited for the store to open, law enforcement agencies have been anticipating opening day for more than two years.

"This is the first time that a store of this size has come to Johnstown," he said.

Johnstown's police department employs only about 20 officers, so the department reached out to other agencies and the Colorado Department of Transportation to assist with the added traffic, much of which will affect driving patterns in east Loveland.

Scheels will host its grand opening of its only Colorado location at 4755 Ronald Regan Blvd., with doors opening at 9 a.m. and activities in the parking lot beginning two hours prior.

