Great American Beer Festival sells out — but at a slower pace

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Great American Beer Festival tickets sold out Wednesday in four hours and 15 minutes.

That time frames means tickets were available more than three times longer than in recent years.

It marked the 11th straight year that America’s largest beer festival, scheduled for Oct. 5-7 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, sold out — and the seventh straight year it sold out the day tickets were offered to the general public.

But the pace was far slower than the one-hour-and-seven-minutes it took the public to gobble up all the tickets last year.

