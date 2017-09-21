Guess what? There are more Toyotas than Subarus in Colorado

(Photo: Toyota Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Toyota extended its market share lead in Colorado last month.

Toyota now has a 15 percent share of the Colorado market, up from 14.2 percent a year earlier.

In August, Toyota new car registrations were up nearly 12 percent from a year earlier, and in the past three months, they've risen nearly 19 percent, according to new data from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.

Last month, the total number of new Colorado car registrations fell 0.5 percent from a year earlier, but for all of 2017, they're up 6.6 percent.

